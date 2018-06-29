Panthers agree to terms with Frank Vatrano on 1-year, 1-way deal

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have agreed to terms with forward Frank Vatrano on a one-year, one-way contract.

“Frank brings scoring ability and depth to our forward group,” said Tallon. “He was a solid addition to our forward group during our playoff push and we’re excited for his continued development with the Panthers.”

Vatrano, 24, appeared in 16 games with Florida, recording eight points (5-3-8) and owning a 16.7 shooting percentage. The 5-foot-9, 201-pound native of East Longmeadow, Mass., was acquired by the Panthers from Boston in exchange for a 2018 third round pick on Feb. 22, 2018.

Undrafted, Vatrano has played in 124 NHL games with Florida and Boston (2015-16 to 2017-18), amassing 39 points (25-14-39).

In the American Hockey League, Vatrano recorded 39 goals and 58 points in 43 career games with Providence. In 2015-16, he was the recipient of the Willie Marshall Award as the AHL’s leading goal scorer (36 goals) and tied for the Red Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s Rookie of the Year. He was named to the 2015-16 AHL First All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team.

Vatrano represented the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Championship, registering eight points (3-5-8) in 10 games and finishing third on the team in scoring. He won gold with the U.S., at the U-18 World Championship, notching four points (2-2-4) in six games and silver at the U-17 World Hockey Challenge, recording four points (2-2-4) in five games.

Join our territory and become a Season Ticket Holder to enjoy exclusive savings on select BB&T Center concessions, 25th Anniversary Discount at Pantherland store and priority access to BB&T Center concerts and events. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TicketCentral or call 954-835-PUCK (7825) for more information.