Randy Moller named new color analyst for Florida Panthers broadcasts on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (July 30, 2019) – FOX Sports Florida and the Florida Panthers announced today that Randy Moller has been named the new color analyst for the 2019-20 season. Moller joins the broadcast booth after spending each of the last four seasons as a host and an analyst between the benches.

Alongside play-by-play announcer Steve “Goldie” Goldstein, Moller will provide a seasoned and exciting voice to Panthers’ television broadcasts after spending the last 21 years serving in a variety of capacities for the Panthers, including as the club’s radio play-by-play voice where he provided Panthers fans with enthusiastic and colorful broadcasts. In addition to his on-air duties, Moller has been part of the team’s front office staff since 2002, where he currently serves as the club’s Vice President of Broadcasting & Panthers Alumni. Moller also serves as president of the Panthers Alumni Association.

“Randy has been a beloved member of our broadcast team who has a special relationship with our organization, fan base and the South Florida community,” said Panthers President & CEO Matthew Caldwell. “Over the years, Randy’s one-of-a-kind personality and knowledge of the game have made him a constant presence in Panthers games on both radio and television. We’re thrilled to announce Randy’s new role in the broadcast booth and look forward to hearing him and ‘Goldie’ call the action this season.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Randy Moller to the broadcast booth this coming season,” said FOX Sports Florida Executive Producer Brett Opdyke. “Randy has served as a terrific ambassador for the franchise and sport for over two decades in South Florida. I have no doubt that his experience and personality will shine on our telecasts alongside Steve Goldstein.”

A native of Red Deer, Alta, Moller, played 13 seasons in the NHL with Florida, Quebec, the New York Rangers and Buffalo recording 45 goals, 180 assists and 1,692 penalty minutes in 815 games. Follow him on Twitter at @HeyRedDeer.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.