PROGRAMMING ALERT: Alternate channel listings for Panthers-Bruins game on Dec. 4

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Dec. 3, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, announced the Panthers vs. Boston Bruins game on Tuesday, Dec. 4 will be made available on the FOX Sports Florida alternate channel for select television providers. In addition to live television coverage, the game will also be made available for streaming on the FOX Sports app.

Below please find alternate channel numbers on which the game can be found in the South Florida television market:

Dec. 4 vs. Boston Bruins

DISH CH. # 444

DISH HD CH. # 9514

DISH HOPPER CH. # 412-32

DTV HD CH. # 654-1

AT&T CH. # 721

AT&T HD CH. # 1721

The game will appear on the regular FOX Sports Florida channel for all providers not listed above. For more information on the FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun alternate channels, click here.

