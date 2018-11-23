PROGRAMMING ALERT: Channel listings for Florida Panthers’ game vs. Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 23

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Nov. 23, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the regional

television home of the Florida Panthers, announced tonight’s game between the

Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes game will be made available on the FOX Sports

Florida alternate channel for select television providers. In addition to television

coverage, the game will be made available for streaming live on the FOX Sports app.

Below please find alternate channel numbers on which the game can be found in the

South Florida television market:

Nov. 23 at Carolina Hurricanes

DISH CH. # 442

DISH HD CH. # 9580

DISH HOPPER CH. # 412-30

DTV HD CH. # 654-1

AT&T CH. # 721

AT&T HD CH. # 1721

The game will appear on the regular FOX Sports Florida channel for all providers not

listed above. For more information on the FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun

alternate channels, click here.

