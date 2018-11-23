PROGRAMMING ALERT: Channel listings for Florida Panthers’ game vs. Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 23
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Nov. 23, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the regional
television home of the Florida Panthers, announced tonight’s game between the
Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes game will be made available on the FOX Sports
Florida alternate channel for select television providers. In addition to television
coverage, the game will be made available for streaming live on the FOX Sports app.
Below please find alternate channel numbers on which the game can be found in the
South Florida television market:
Nov. 23 at Carolina Hurricanes
DISH CH. # 442
DISH HD CH. # 9580
DISH HOPPER CH. # 412-30
DTV HD CH. # 654-1
AT&T CH. # 721
AT&T HD CH. # 1721
The game will appear on the regular FOX Sports Florida channel for all providers not
listed above. For more information on the FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun
alternate channels, click here.
ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN
FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa
Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional
sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30
years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio
based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to
making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award
winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings
and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.
- Atlantic
- Carolina Hurricanes
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida - Press Releases
- Metropolitan
- NHL
-