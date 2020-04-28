FOX Sports Florida opens the vault for Florida Panthers Classic replays in May

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (April 28, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Florida Panthers, unveiled new classic replays for the month of May featuring the most memorable wins in Panthers history. Continuing this Thursday, April 30 at 7 PM with Game 6 of the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals, Panthers fans can tune in throughout the month to re-watch the victories that helped shape the franchise. An epic Game 7, the longest shootout in NHL history and a quartet of games featuring “The Russian Rocket” Pavel Bure are some of the top replays that will be featured on FOX Sports Florida.

Replay schedule:

Thu. 4/30/20 at 7 PM: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers

NOTES: 1996 Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

REPLAY: Sun. May 3 at 5 PM

Sun. 5/3/20 at 7:30 PM: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

NOTES: 1996 Eastern Conference Finals Game 7

REPLAY: Thu. May 7 at 4:30 PM

Thu. 5/7/20 at 7 PM: Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils

NOTES: The Panthers scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Devils at Tate Rink in West Point, New York, on Oct. 8, 2016.

REPLAY: Sun. May 10 at 5 PM

Sun. 5/10/20 at 7 PM: Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers

NOTES: The longest shootout in NHL history ended when Nick Bjugstad scored in the bottom of the 20th round to give the Panthers a win on Dec. 16, 2014.

REPLAY: Thu. May 14 at 4 PM

Thu. 5/14/20 at 7 PM: Florida Panthers at New York Islanders

NOTES: Pavel Bure makes his Panthers debut on Jan. 20, 1999.

REPLAY: Sun. May 17 at 5 PM

Sun. 5/17/20 at 7:30 PM: Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

NOTES: Bure makes his mark rocketing four goals for the Cats on New Year’s Day.

REPLAY: Sun. May 21 at 4:30 PM

Thu. 5/21/20 at 7 PM: Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers

NOTES: The Russian Rocket nets his 300th career goal on Jan. 22, 2000.

REPLAY: Sun. May 24 at 5 PM

Sun. 5/24/20 at 7:30 PM: Florida Panthers at Atlanta Thrashers

NOTES: Bure buries Atlanta thanks to a four goal, five point performance on Feb. 10, 2001.

REPLAY: Thu. May 28 at 4:30 PM

Thu. 5/28/20 at 7 PM: Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche

NOTES: Roberto Luongo passes Ed Belfour for third all-time on the wins list on Feb. 25, 2019.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NHL schedule

