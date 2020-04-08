FOX Sports Florida announces Florida Panthers classic wins replays

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (April 8, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Florida Panthers, announced plans to replay the most memorable wins in Panthers history. Beginning on Saturday, April 18, Panthers fans can tune in throughout the month to re-watch the victories that helped shape the franchise. The first ever regular season and playoff wins in franchise history, in addition to the 1996 Stanley Cup run, are some of the top games that will be featured on FOX Sports Florida.

Broadcast schedule:

Sat. 4/18/20 at 8 PM: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

NOTES: October 9, 1993: The first win in franchise history.

REPLAY: Sun. April 19 at 5 PM

Sun. 4/19/20 at 7:30 PM: Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins

NOTES: The Panthers scored three times in under 90 seconds in the first period of their first playoff game.

Thu. 4/23/20 at 7 PM: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

NOTES: 1996 Eastern Conference Finals Game 1

REPLAY: Sun. April 26 at 5 PM

Sun. 4/26/20 at 7:30 PM: Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

NOTES: 1996 Eastern Conference Finals Game 3

Thu. 4/30/20 at 7 PM: Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

NOTES: 1996 Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NHL schedule

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 32 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.