FOX Sports Florida to televise 81 Florida Panthers regular season games in 2018-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sept. 6, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the local television home of the Florida Panthers, announced today the network will produce and televise 81 regular season Panthers games, and one preseason game, as part of the 2018-19 National Hockey League season.

FOX Sports Florida will televise the Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning preseason game on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. from the Amway Center in Orlando. The team’s neutral site matchup will provide fans with their first look at the Panthers ahead of the regular season.

Opening night coverage begins live from AMALIE Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, when the Panthers open up the season vs. the Lightning. All home broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour Panthers Live! pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site.

Play-by-play announcer Steve “Goldie” Goldstein returns alongside color analyst Denis Potvin to provide viewers with expert commentary throughout the season. This season marks five years in the broadcast booth for the Goldstein-Potvin pairing. Craig Minervini and Jessica Blaylock are back as hosts for Panthers Live! pregame, intermission and postgame reports, while “Red Deer” Randy Moller will return as analyst “between the benches” for all home and select road games.

Once again, all 81 Florida Panthers games televised on FOX Sports Florida will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports App. The FOX Sports App is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Of the Panthers’ complete 82-game schedule, FOX Sports Florida will not be able to televise one game due to national television exclusivity.

NEW THIS SEASON

FOX Sports Florida in Finland

As part of the NHL’s Global Series, the Panthers will play the Winnipeg Jets in Helsinki on Nov. 1 and 2 in Hartwall Arena. FOX Sports Florida will televise the Nov. 2 game with live coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET.

‘Inside the Panthers Live!’ Debuts

FOX Sports Florida will join the Panthers in celebrating their 25th anniversary season by televising nine ‘Inside the Panthers Live!’ broadcasts throughout the season. These half hour shows will feature live guests and all-new content highlighting 25 years of Panthers hockey on and off the ice. Jessica Blaylock will host these special broadcasts that will air before nine pregame shows on the below dates.

Schedule:

Sat. Oct. 13, 6 pm vs VAN

Sat. Oct. 20, 6 pm vs DET

Sat. Nov. 24, 6 pm vs CHI

Sat. Dec. 8, 6 pm vs NYR

Sat. Jan. 5, 6 pm vs CBJ

Sat. Feb. 2, 6 pm vs VGK

Sat. Feb. 23, 4 pm vs LAK

Sat. March 2, 6 pm vs CAR

Sat. March 23, 6 pm vs BOS

