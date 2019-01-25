Relive all 4 Florida Panthers victories from the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals next week on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Jan. 25, 2019) ― FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, announced plans today to replay all four wins from the Panthers 1996 Eastern Conference Finals series vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins in celebration of the team’s 25th anniversary season. The NHL All-Star break programming initiative starts Monday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. with Game 1 and continues through Friday, Feb. 1 with Game 7.

Full schedule of replays:

Airdate: Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 8 p.m.

Game: May 18, 1996, Panthers vs. Penguins Game 1

Airdate: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 8 p.m.

Game: May 24, 1996, Panthers vs. Penguins Game 3

Airdate: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 9 p.m. following Big East Basketball

Game: May 30, 1996, Panthers vs. Penguins Game 6

Airdate: Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 10 p.m. following Panthers vs. Nashville Predators

Game: June 1, 1996, Panthers vs. Penguins Game 7

