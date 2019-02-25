Panthers trade Derick Brassard, conditional pick to Avalanche for 2020 3rd-rounder

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Monday that the club has acquired a 2020 third-round draft pick in exchange for forward Derick Brassard and a conditional 2020 sixth-round draft pick. Should Brassard re-sign with Colorado, the Panthers will retain the 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

