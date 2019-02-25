Panthers acquire young forward Cliff Pu from Hurricanes in exchange for future considerations

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Monday that the club has acquired forward Cliff Pu from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for future considerations. Pu will report to Florida’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Pu, 20, has appeared in 44 games with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL), producing six points (1-5-6). The 6-foot-2, 187-pound native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, has recorded five points (2-3-5) over five games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

At the junior level, Pu captured the 2015-16 Memorial Cup with the London Knights. Over 232 career Ontario Hockey League games with London and the Oshawa Generals, Pu registered 210 points (80-130-210).

He was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (69th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Additionally in an AHL transaction, Springfield has traded forward Tomas Jurco to Carolina’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers in exchange for future considerations.

