Panthers agree to one-year, one-way contract with defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Friday that the Panthers have agreed to terms with defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich on a one-year, one-way contract.

“Bogdan is a solid, shutdown defenseman who adds depth to our blue line and possesses a strong work ethic,” said Tallon. “He’s proven himself to be a reliable defensive presence on the international stage and in the KHL and has the ability to be a steadying influence on the back end for our young defensemen.”

Kiselevich, 28, appeared in 44 games with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League, recording 16 points (0-16-16). Over 21 postseason games the 6-foot, 207-pound native of Cherepovets, Russia, produced three points (1-2-3). He has registered 123 points (23-100-123) over 393 career KHL regular season games for CSKA Moscow (2014-15 to 2017-18) and Severstal Cherepovets (2009-10 to 2013-14). Kiselevich has appeared in 71 career playoff games, posting 18 points (3-15-18).

On the international stage, the KHL All-Star earned an Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Kiselevich produced two assists in six Olympic games. He has represented Russia at the IIHF World Championship twice (2017, 2018), earning bronze at the 2017 tournament after amassing five points (3-2-5) in 10 games.