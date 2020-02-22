TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Coverage begins at 10 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Florida Panthers (32-23-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (32-22-8, first in the Pacific Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Vegas hosts Florida looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Golden Knights are 18-10-4 on their home ice. Vegas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 77.7% of opponent chances.

The Panthers have gone 16-11-4 away from home. Florida ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Evgenii Dadonov with 24.

In their last meeting on Feb. 6, Vegas won 7-2. Mark Stone scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Stone leads the Golden Knights with 38 assists and has recorded 59 points this season. Max Pacioretty has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Dadonov leads the Panthers with 24 goals and has 44 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has totaled three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

INJURIES

Golden Knights: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.