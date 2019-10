TV: FOX Sports Sun; FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida

STREAM IT LIVE ON THE FOX SPORTS APP

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

BOTTOM LINE

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers at home in the season opener.

Tampa Bay finished 62-16-4 overall and 23-5-0 in Atlantic Division games during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Lightning recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .916 save percentage.

Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Panthers scored 3.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Lightning Injuries: Victor Hedman: day to day (upper body).

Panthers Injuries: None listed.