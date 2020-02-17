TV: FOX Sports Florida

Florida Panthers (30-22-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (26-28-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose plays Florida looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Sharks are 14-14-1 on their home ice. San Jose averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brenden Dillon leads the team serving 83 total minutes.

The Panthers are 14-10-4 in road games. Florida ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Evgenii Dadonov with 23.

In their last meeting on Dec. 8, Florida won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 27 assists and has recorded 39 points this season. Timo Meier has totaled three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with a plus-seven in 58 games played this season. Mark Pysyk has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES

Sharks: None listed.

Panthers: Brian Boyle: day to day (upper body).