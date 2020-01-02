TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Florida Panthers (20-14-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-19-5, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against Ottawa. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 53 points, scoring 16 goals and recording 37 assists.

The Senators have gone 6-5-2 against division opponents. Ottawa averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 50 total minutes.

The Panthers are 6-5-1 against the rest of their division. Florida is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Huberdeau with 16.

In their last meeting on Dec. 16, Florida won 6-1. Huberdeau recorded a team-high 4 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS

Anthony Duclair has recorded 31 total points while scoring 21 goals and adding 10 assists for the Senators. Artem Anisimov has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Aaron Ekblad leads the Panthers with a plus-12 in 37 games played this season. Huberdeau has recorded five goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Senators: 4-2-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES

Senators: None listed.

Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (upper body).