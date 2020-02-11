TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Florida Panthers (29-20-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (20-24-10, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Florida aims to break its four-game slide when the Panthers take on New Jersey.

The Devils are 13-15-5 in conference play. New Jersey averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

The Panthers are 18-15-4 in Eastern Conference play. Florida has scored 190 goals and ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Evgenii Dadonov leads the team with 23.

In their last meeting on Oct. 14, Florida won 6-4. Brett Connolly recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nikita Gusev leads the Devils with 22 assists and has collected 32 points this season. Will Butcher has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 49 total assists and has recorded 68 points. Frank Vatrano has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES

Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (undisclosed), Sami Vatanen: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body), Brian Boyle: day to day (undisclosed).