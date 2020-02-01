TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Coverage begins at 2 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Florida Panthers (28-16-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (23-22-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Florida will try to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on Montreal.

The Canadiens are 6-9-2 against division opponents. Montreal leads the NHL shooting 34.8 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Panthers are 9-6-1 against division opponents. Florida averages 10 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.7 goals and 6.3 assists per game.

Florida took down Montreal 6-5 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 29. Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals for the Panthers in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 18 goals and has recorded 46 points. Phillip Danault has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 47 total assists and has recorded 65 points. Evgenii Dadonov has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES

Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (concussion).

Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body).