TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Coverage begins at 8 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Florida Panthers (26-16-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-20-6, seventh in the Central Division)

BOTTOM LINE

The Florida Panthers visit Minnesota after the Wild shut out Dallas 7-0. Alex Stalock earned the victory in the net for Minnesota after collecting 27 saves.

The Wild are 13-5-4 on their home ice. Minnesota has scored 30 power-play goals, converting on 19.7% of chances.

The Panthers are 10-8-3 on the road. Florida has scored 171 goals and leads the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game. Evgenii Dadonov leads the team with 21.

In their last meeting on Dec. 3, Minnesota won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 26 assists and has recorded 33 points this season. Marcus Foligno has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 64 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 46 assists. Dadonov has collected 11 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES

Wild: Mikko Koivu: day to day (illness).

Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body).