TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Florida Panthers (25-16-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-32-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Detroit comes into the matchup with Florida as losers of three straight games.

The Red Wings are 5-10-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Detroit scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the NHL. Tyler Bertuzzi leads them with 16 total goals.

The Panthers are 8-6-1 against Atlantic Division opponents. Florida averages 9.8 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists per game.

Florida took down Detroit 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS

Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 16 goals, adding 18 assists and recording 34 points. Dylan Larkin has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jonathan Huberdeau has collected 62 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 44 assists for the Panthers. Evgenii Dadonov has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

INJURIES

Red Wings: None listed.

Panthers: Chris Driedger: day to day (lower body), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (upper body).