TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Florida Panthers (35-26-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Dallas hosts Florida looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Stars are 19-12-3 at home. Dallas has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

The Panthers are 18-12-4 on the road. Florida has scored 228 goals and ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game. Mike Hoffman leads the team with 29.

In their last meeting on Dec. 20, Florida won 7-4. Noel Acciari recorded a team-high 4 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS

Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals, adding nine assists and recording 29 points. Jamie Benn has totaled one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 78 points, scoring 23 goals and registering 55 assists. Hoffman has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES

Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (illness).

Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (lower body).