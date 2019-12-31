TV: FOX Sports Florida

Florida Panthers (20-13-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (17-14-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Florida visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Aleksander Barkov Jr. scored two goals in the Panthers’ 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

The Blue Jackets are 13-7-5 against conference opponents. Columbus has scored 21 power-play goals, converting on 16.9% of chances.

The Panthers are 13-10-3 in Eastern Conference play. Florida has scored 135 goals and is second in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team with 16.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Florida won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 13 goals and has collected 27 points. Riley Nash has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 16 goals and has 53 points. Aaron Ekblad has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-0-4, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES

Blue Jackets: Scott Harrington: day to day (illness).

Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (upper body).