Preview: Panthers gear up for matchup against Jack Eichel, Sabres
TV: FOX Sports Florida
TIME: 7 p.m.
Florida Panthers (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-0-1, first in the Atlantic Division)
BOTTOM LINE
Buffalo hosts Florida after the Sabres knocked off Montreal 5-4 in overtime.
Buffalo went 33-39-10 overall and 11-12-5 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The Sabres averaged 2.7 goals and 4.6 assists per game last season.
Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Panthers averaged 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Sabres Injuries: Conor Sheary: out (upper body).
Panthers Injuries: None listed.