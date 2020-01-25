NHL announces Florida Panthers will host 2021 All-Star Weekend

SUNRISE, Fla. – The National Hockey League® announced today that the 2021 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will be held at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Jan. 29 and 30, 2021.

Honda NHL All-Star Weekend 2021 will include the Honda NHL All-Star Game and the Honda NHL All-Star SkillsTM competition, as well as entertainment and more for fans to enjoy. The All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Jan. 29 followed by the All-Star Game on Jan. 30.

“The Florida Panthers are thrilled to welcome hockey fans from around the world to South Florida for NHL All-Star Weekend,” said Florida Panthers President and CEO Matt Caldwell. “This is one of the league’s premier events of the year and we couldn’t be more proud to have it in our backyard.”

This event marks the second time that the NHL All-Star Game has visited South Florida and BB&T Center, having previously hosted the NHL All-Star Game in 2003.

“The All-Star Game is an event that has the world’s eyes,” said Senior Vice President Shawn Thornton. “Under the ownership and leadership of Vincent J. Viola and Douglas A. Cifu since 2013, I’ve seen first-hand as a player and an executive how the South Florida hockey community and this franchise have grown and become permanently fixed in Broward County. This event is a chance for the community, league and Panthers hockey fans to celebrate together.”