Panthers, defenseman Alexander Petrovic agree to terms on 1-year, 1-way deal

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Friday that the Panthers have agreed to terms with defenseman Alexander Petrovic on a one-year, one-way contract.

“Alexander is a dependable young defenseman who adds size and physicality to our lineup,” said Tallon. “He plays the game with an edge and has grown into a strong shutdown defender. We look forward to Alexander taking the next step in his development with the Panthers and are pleased to have agreed to terms with him.”

Petrovic, 26, appeared in a career-high 67 games with Florida, recording 13 points (2-11-13). The 6-foot-4, 206-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta, led all Panthers defensemen with 142 hits, averaging a team-leading 2.1 hits per game.

Over 228 career regular season NHL games with Florida (2012-13 to 2017-18), Petrovic has produced 48 points (5-43-48). He has appeared in six career Stanley Cup Playoff games, registering four points (1-3-4).

He was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.