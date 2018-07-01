Panthers agree to terms with two-way centerman Jared McCann on a 2-year contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have agreed to terms with forward Jared McCann on a two-year, one-way contract.

“Jared is a versatile two-way centerman who possesses excellent speed and suits our team well,” said Tallon. “He has improved his game during his time with our organization and we look forward to him taking the next step in his development with the Panthers.”

McCann, 22, appeared in 68 games with Florida, producing career-highs in assists (19) and points (28), while tying his career-high in goals (9). The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Stratford, Ontario, led the Panthers with a plus-11 rating and posted career-bests in game-winning goals (4), and shots (143), while averaging 13:15 TOI.

He has played in 166 NHL games with Florida (2016-17 to 2017-18) and Vancouver (2015-16), amassing 53 points (19-34-53).

Over 42 career American Hockey League games with the Panthers affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (2016-17), McCann registered 25 points (11-14-25). He was named the AHL Player of the Week for April 16, 2017.

On the international stage, McCann won gold with Canada at the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Tournament and bronze at the 2014 IIHF U-18 World Championship.

McCann was originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (24th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.