Panthers acquire forward Jean-Sebastien Dea from Penguins in exchange for defenseman Chris Wideman

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has acquired forward Jean-Sebastien Dea from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Chris Wideman. Dea will report to Florida’s American Hockey league affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Dea, 25, has appeared in 23 NHL games this season with the New Jersey Devils (3-2-5 in 20 GP) and Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0-1 in 3 GP), producing six points (4-2-6). The 5-foot-11, 175-pound native of Laval, Quebec, has recorded 22 points (6-16-22) over 26 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL).

He has appeared in 29 career NHL games with New Jersey (2018-19) and Pittsburgh (2016-17 to 2017-18, 2018-19), posting seven points (5-2-7). In 288 career AHL games, Dea has registered 163 points (72-91-163).