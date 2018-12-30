Panthers acquire Chris Wideman, 2019 third-round pick from Oilers in exchange for defenseman Alexander Petrovic

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenseman Alexander Petrovic from the Florida Panthers on Sunday for defenseman Chris Wideman and a conditional third-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Petrovic, 26, has one assist in 26 games with Florida this season.

Petrovic has appeared in 254 games over his five-year career, with 49 points (five goals, 44 assists).

The Edmonton native was originally selected by Florida in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2010 draft.

Wideman, 28, has two assists through five games with the Oilers this season since he was traded to Edmonton from the Ottawa Senators last month.

Wideman has 16 goals and 27 assists in 175 NHL games, mostly with Ottawa. He was drafted by the Senators in the fourth round in 2009.