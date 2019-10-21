Panthers agree to terms with F Brian Boyle on one-year, one-way contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Brian Boyle on a one-year, one-way contract.

“With over 700 games played in the NHL and over 100 more in the playoffs, Brian brings a wealth of experience to our club,” said Tallon. “He adds versatility and character to our lineup.”

In 2018-19, Boyle, 34, appeared in 47 games with the New Jersey Devils (13-6-19) and 26 games with the Nashville Predators (5-0-5) recording a combined 24 points (18-6-24) over 73 games played. In the postseason with the Predators, Boyle registered two assists over three games.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound native of Hingham, Mass., has played in 766 career NHL regular season games, producing 216 points (124-92-216) with the Nashville Predators (2018-19), New Jersey Devils (2017-18 to 2018-19), Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-17), Tampa Bay Lightning (2014-15 to 2016-17), New York Rangers (2009-10 to 2013-14) and Los Angeles Kings (2007-08 to 2008-09). He has played in 114 career playoff games, posting 30 points (15-15-30). He has reached the Stanley Cup Final twice in his career, in 2014 (NY Rangers) and 2015 (Tampa Bay), playing alongside new Panthers teammate Anton Stralman.

Boyle received the 2017-18 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication following his return to hockey after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

The Boston College alum was originally selected by Los Angeles in the first round (26th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft.