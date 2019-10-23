Panthers acquire F Aleksi Saarela from Blackhawks in exchange for D Ian McCoshen

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have acquired forward Aleksi Saarela from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Ian McCoshen.

Saarela, 22, has appeared in five games with the Rockford Icehogs of the American Hockey League, registering one assist.

In 2018-19, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound native of Helsinki, Finland, produced 54 points and a team-leading 30 goals for the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) over 69 regular season games. Saarela won the 2019 Calder Cup with Charlotte, notching 15 points (7-8-15) over 17 postseason games.

Over 152 career AHL regular season games, Saarela has amassed 108 points (61-47-108), while recording 18 points (9-9-18) over 30 career AHL playoff games.

Saarela was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.