Panthers acquire 2021 7th-round draft pick from Jets in exchange for defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich
Florida Panthers press release
SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has acquired a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich.
