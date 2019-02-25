Panthers acquire 2021 7th-round draft pick from Jets in exchange for defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has acquired a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich.