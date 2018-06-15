Florida Panthers reveal 25th anniversary logo to celebrate upcoming season

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers unveiled the club’s 25th anniversary logo at a media conference Friday held at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, marking the celebratory launch of a historic season.

“Our franchise is incredibly proud to celebrate 25 years in the heart of South Florida,” said Panthers Ownership John M. Viola. “Our hope is that this logo gives a little nod to our original uniforms while saying very boldly how proud we are to be a part of the South Florida community.”

“This 25th anniversary season is about celebrating Panthers history with our loyal fans, paying tribute to our community and charting a course for the next 25 years of Panthers hockey in South Florida,” said Panthers President & CEO Matthew Caldwell. “Our anniversary logo reflects the history of the Panthers franchise and the deep sense of pride we feel in representing our home state. Every aspect of this logo has a purpose in honoring the history of this franchise and in centering our bond with South Florida. We look forward to sharing additional details about our plans to honor the memorable moments and personalities from Panthers history throughout the 2018-19 season.”

Including the club’s current color scheme of Panthers Red, Blue and Gold, the 25th anniversary logo also incorporates silver as a visual acknowledgement of the franchise’s silver anniversary. The Panthers 25th anniversary logo will be worn on the upper-right chest of their jerseys for all home and road games during the 2018-19 regular season.

The interior of the anniversary crest emphasizes state pride, while incorporating symbols from the franchise’s past and present. Emblazoned with a reflective silver number ‘25’ over the Panthers current Florida state flag secondary logo, the center of the crest features a modernized rendition of the original Panthers secondary logo featuring a crossed palm tree and hockey stick within the sun.

The exterior of the logo pays tribute to the Panthers third jersey crest worn from 2009-12 and the club’s original ‘Florida Panthers Hockey Club’ emblem. When worn on their uniforms, the interior color of the 25th anniversary logo will reflect the Panthers home or road colors.

Fans are invited to a special event tonight, June 15th, to celebrate the start of the historic season. The Panthers will host a 25th anniversary happy hour event located in Downtown Himmarshee Village and SW 2nd St., in Fort Lauderdale from 4 P.M to 8 P.M. Food and drink specials will be available at participating bars and restaurants. Exclusive 25th anniversary Panthers merchandise will be available for purchase on SW 2nd St.

