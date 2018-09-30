MIAMI (AP) — James Morgan hit Maurice Alexander with a 76-yard touchdown pass to start a run of 48 straight points as FIU trounced Arkansas Pine Bluff, 55-9 in a nonconference contest Saturday night.

Morgan hit just 9 of 14 passes in the game, but four went for touchdowns covering more than 70 yards.

Morgan hit CJ Worton with a 52-yard score with 2:17 left in the first quarter to make it 17-3, and Austin Maloney returned an Arkansas Pine Bluff fumble 37 yards for a score to start the second quarter.

Morgan hit Cadarius Gaskin with a 75-yard touchdown pass to start the second half and D’Vonte Price raced 70 yards for a score in the final minute of the third quarter.

Price finished with 110 yards on five carries, two for touchdowns, for FIU (3-2).

Taeyler Porter carried 26 times for 137 yards to lead the Golden Lions (1-4).