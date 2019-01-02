Florida LB Vosean Joseph, RB Jordan Scarlett leaving school to enter NFL draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida running back Jordan Scarlett and linebacker Vosean Joseph have decided to enter the NFL draft.

The juniors announced their decisions via social media Wednesday, becoming the fourth and fifth Florida players to leave school early and turn pro.

Scarlett ran for 776 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. He sat out all of 2017 while being investigated for his role in a credit card scam. He was eventually charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft. He entered a pretrial intervention program that resulted in the dismissal of the charges.

Scarlett said, “I feel this decision is in my best interest for my future and I have been so fortunate for the undeniable opportunity to live out my childhood dream and play in the National Football League.”

Joseph led the Gators (10-3) with 93 tackles this season, including a goal-line stop on fourth down against Michigan in the Peach Bowl. Nine of his tackles were for a loss, including four sacks. He also had four pass breakups. He was at his best against LSU in early October, finishing with 14 tackles and two sacks.

He said “my Mom and Dad have always told me to go after my dreams.” He added that he’s developed “as a player but even more so as a person” during his three years at Florida.

Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson declared for the draft in late November. Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive end Jachai Polite did the same following the Peach Bowl.