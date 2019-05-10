Florida,Texas football teams schedule home-and-home series for 2030-31
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida and Texas have scheduled a home-and-home series beginning in 2030.
The Gators will face the Longhorns in Gainesville on Sept. 7, 2030. Florida will travel to Austin, Texas for another non-conference game on Sept. 6, 2031. The powerhouse programs first played in 1924, a 7-7 draw. The Longhorns won the other two matchups in 1939 and 1940.
It’s the second home-and-home series the Gators have finalized this week. Florida and Colorado announced a deal Wednesday to play in 2028 and 2029.
Florida has been historically reluctant to schedule home-and-home series outside their annual rivalry with Florida State. They face Miami in Orlando this fall and scheduled a two-for-one with South Florida that begins in 2021.
Florida hasn’t played a non-conference, home-and-home series outside of the Sunshine State since facing Memphis State in 1988-89. The Gators haven’t played a non-conference road game outside of Florida since traveling to Syracuse in 1991.