Gators RB Malik Davis to miss “extended period” with broken foot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida running back Malik Davis will miss an “extended period” after breaking his left foot.

Coach Dan Mullen says he’s unsure how long Davis will be sidelined. A sophomore from Tampa, Davis tore a ligament in his right knee against Georgia last October and missed the final four games.

Davis’ latest absence could mean more opportunities for freshman Dameon Pierce, who leads the team with 162 yards rushing.

Playing behind Jordan Scarlett, Davis gained 61 yards on 13 carries during the first three games behind Florida’s struggling offensive line.

Florida did get some good news on the injury front.

Mullen says linebacker David Reese, who led the team with 102 tackles last year, will return after missing three games with an ankle injury.