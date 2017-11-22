Hanging them up: Florida QB Luke Del Rio ends ‘unique college career’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Injured Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio has decided to end his “unique” college career.

Del Rio posted on his Twitter page Wednesday that he will be participating in “Senior Day” activities before the team’s season finale Saturday against rival Florida State.

Yes, I will be participating in Senior Day on Saturday. I am a redshirt senior but have a 6th year of eligibility which I am choosing to not use. Have enjoyed my unique college career and am excited for what’s next #GoGators #BeatEveryone — Luke Del Rio (@Ldelrio12) November 22, 2017

Del Rio is a fifth-year senior who had been granted a sixth year of eligibility.

Del Rio said he has “enjoyed my unique college career and am excited for what’s next.”

The son of current Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, Luke Del Rio started his career as a walk-on at Alabama in 2013. He played three games at Oregon State in 2014, sat out the 2015 season after transferring to Florida and opened last year as the team’s starter. He ended 2016 and this year on the sideline because of injuries.

Del Rio had surgery on both shoulder in the offseason and broke his collarbone in his lone start against Vanderbilt in late September.

He completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,496 yards at Florida, with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.