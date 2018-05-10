Florida football recruit Justin Watkins released from jail after being arrested on misdemeanor complaint

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Dan Mullen speaks during an NCAA college football news conference after being introduced as the new head football coach at Florida, in Gainesville, Fla. At least one rankings list has Mullen as one of the coaches most likely to succeed in 2018. (Alan Youngblood/Star-Banner via AP, File)

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — One of Florida‘s top recruits was released from jail early Wednesday after allegedly kicking a woman’s car and breaking her cellphone during an argument.

Justin Watkins, a four-star prospect and incoming freshman from Clermont, was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor complaint of trespassing on school grounds. According to jail records, he was released on a $500 bond.

Gators coach Dan Mullen says he is aware of the arrest and “still collecting information.”