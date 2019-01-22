Florida hires former Washington assistant Torrian Gray as CBs coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has hired Torrian Gray as its cornerbacks coach, bringing him back to Gainesville to replace Charlton Warren.

Warren left the Gators to take a similar position at rival Georgia.

Gray, who has 19 years of coaching experience, worked at Florida during the 2016 season. He spent the last two years with the NFL’s Washington Redskins before being fired in January.

Gray has helped developed a number of NFL defensive backs at the collegiate level, including former Florida standouts Duke Dawson, Marcus Maye, Jalen Tabor and Quincy Wilson. He also worked with Brandon Flowers, Kam Chancellor, Kyle Fuller and Kendall Fuller at Virginia Tech.

Gray has familiarity with Florida’s defense, having played for current Gators coordinator Todd Grantham for four seasons with the Hokies.

Coach Dan Mullen says Gray “brings a high level of familiarity with our program and the Southeastern Conference.”

Mullen still has to replace defensive line coach Sal Sunseri, who left to join Alabama’s staff.