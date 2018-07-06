Florida swimmer Caeleb Dressel named SEC male athlete of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Florida swimmer Caeleb Dressel and South Carolina basketball player A’ja Wilson have been named the Southeastern Conference athletes of the year for 2017-18.

SEC athletic directors voted on Dressel as male athlete of the year and Wilson as female athlete of the year.

Wilson was named SEC women’s basketball player of the year each of the last three seasons. She swept the national player of the year awards and led South Carolina to a regional final. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft.

Dressel won four NCAA titles in four days and now has 10 career NCAA championships, enabling him to pass Ryan Lochte for the most in Florida history. He was named the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s swimmer of the year.