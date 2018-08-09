Seminoles QB Deandre Francois battling to win job back

Florida State quarterback Deandre Francois is happy to be playing football again and is trying to get his job back.

He’s back on the practice field after injuring his knee in a season-opening loss to Alabama last fall and sitting out the rest of the year.

New Florida State coach Willie Taggart has said he hasn’t set a timetable on naming a starter for the Sept. 3 opener against Virginia Tech. The coach is also looking at James Blackman , who filled in for an injured Francois last season, and redshirt freshman Bailey Hockman.

Francois welcomes the challenge.

“I’ve been competing all my life,” Francois said. “Last year was devastating with the knee injury, but me being back is good. I’m in a better place. It took a toll on me, but I’m in a better place.”

Francois wants to build on what he accomplished in 2016, when he threw for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns while helping the Seminoles earn an Orange Bowl victory .