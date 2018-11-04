MIAMI (AP) — Devin Singletary rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns and Florida Atlantic posted a 49-14 upset over Florida International on Saturday night.

Singletary is now tied with Donnel Pumphrey of San Diego State for ninth place in NCAA FBS history with 62 career rushing touchdowns.

Singletary scored from three yards out when he recovered his own fumble in the endzone to give Florida Atlantic a 7-0 lead on the game’s first drive. The Golden Panthers tied it when James Morgan completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Austin Maloney. But Singletary ran it in from 4-yards out to put FIU back on top.

Taking the second-half kickoff, Morgan led an 11-play, 78-yard drive in a little more six minutes that ended with his 19-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Singleton to make it 14-all.

De’Andre Johnson responded, leading the Owls on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard score to Jovon Durante. After forcing a punt, the Owls marched 78 yards — all on the ground — for a two-score lead when Singletary scored from 7-yards out.

Kerrith Whyte Jr., ran for 165 yards and a score. The Owls outgained FIU 596-330 in total yards.

Morgan finished with 223 yards passing for FIU.

Florida Atlantic (4-5, 2-3 Conference USA) snapped a two-game skid with the win. Florida International (6-3, 4-1) fell a half-game behind Middle Tennessee (5-1) in conference play though FIU beat the Blue Raiders 24-21 on Oct. 13.