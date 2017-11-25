MIAMI (AP) — D’Vonte Price returned a fumbled fake punt 38 yards for a TD during a surge of 28 unanswered points that shot FIU past Western Kentucky 41-17 Friday night.

Alex McGough threw for 227 yards with a touchdown to Darius Scott, and Shawndarrius Phillips pounded the ball 69 yards on 17 carries with two TDs for the Panthers (7-4, 5-3 Conference USA).

Mike White threw for 355 yards and two scores for Western Kentucky (6-6, 4-4), his seventh straight game of more than 300 yards passing. His touchdown throw to Nacarius Fant staked the Hilltoppers to a 17-13 third-quarter lead before FIU caught fire.

FIU ended the scoring by also calling a fake punt. Punter Stone Wilson shuffled right, threw left across his body and connected with Pharoah McKeever at about the 12. McKeever stiff-armed one would-be tackler, raced down the sideline and was upended at about the 3 when his feet were cut out from under him but still managed to wave the ball over the pylon before hitting the turf.

Wilson is the first FIU punter to throw a TD pass in the 16-year history of program.