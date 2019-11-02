TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Detroit Red Wings (4-9-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (6-3-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

The Detroit Red Wings visit Florida after the Panthers beat Colorado 4-3 in overtime.

The Panthers are 3-2-2 in Eastern Conference games. Florida is fourth in the NHL recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.3 assists.

The Red Wings are 1-3-0 in division matchups. Detroit has converted on 14.9% of power-play opportunities, recording seven power-play goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 15 points, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists. Evgenii Dadonov has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Anthony Mantha has collected 14 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling five assists for the Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES

Red Wings: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-1-4, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper-body), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (lower body), Michael Matheson: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.