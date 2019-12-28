TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Detroit Red Wings (9-26-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (18-13-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its four-game losing streak when the Red Wings play Florida.

The Panthers are 11-10-3 in conference play. Florida has scored 124 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team with 14.

The Red Wings are 3-7-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the league averaging just 6 points per game. Tyler Bertuzzi leads the team with 30 total points.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Florida won 4-0. Huberdeau recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau has recorded 48 total points while scoring 14 goals and adding 34 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 14 goals and has 30 points. Dylan Larkin has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Red Wings: None listed.