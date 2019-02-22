FOX Sports Florida celebrates David Steele’s induction into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla. (Feb. 22, 2019) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, is proud to celebrate Magic play-by-play announcer and longtime network broadcaster David Steele on his induction to the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame. The Magic versus Chicago Bulls this evening will set the stage to celebrate a lifetime of memorable calls and unforgettable moments. Steele will become the eighth inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame prior to tip-off.

“Anyone who has had the pleasure of watching David Steele over the years knows what a consummate professional he is,” said FOX Sports Florida – FOX Sports Sun SVP / General Manager Steve Tello. “We proudly join the Magic in celebrating this recognition and congratulate David for a well-deserved honor in appreciation of his illustrious career that spans three decades.”

An evening and honor 30 years in the making. Congratulations to one of the very best in the biz, @steelemagic, in his induction today into the @OrlandoMagic Hall of Fame. Celebrations in order tonight on @FOXSportsMagic! pic.twitter.com/xXxrBMm65d — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) February 22, 2019

Steele is in the midst of his 30th season of Orlando Magic basketball, and his 21st as the television play-by-play announcer, calling the action for FOX Sports Florida. During his tenure, he has called 2,395 games (regular season and playoffs) on both television and radio. Steele was named television play-by-play voice for the Magic in March 1998 after handling radio play-by-play duties for the team’s first nine seasons. Along with handling television play-by-play duties, he is also involved in ancillary television and radio programming for the team.

The former voice of the University of Florida, Steele arrived in Orlando in 1989 after serving as network coordinator and football/basketball play-by-play announcer for the Gators for seven seasons.

Broadcast features scheduled for Steele tonight include:

— Never-before-seen archival footage and photos

— Coverage of in-arena recognition between first and second quarters

— Coverage pre-game press conference and plaque unveiling

— Sound from Magic dignitaries celebrating Steele’s career

Watch on FOX Sports Florida and the FOX Sports app this evening as the Magic host the Bulls, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsMagic on Twitter for exclusive Magic content.

