TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Dallas Stars (20-12-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-12-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

The Dallas Stars visit Florida after Noel Acciari scored three goals in the Panthers’ 6-1 victory over the Senators.

The Panthers are 10-7-2 on their home ice. Florida ranks third in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Stars are 8-7-2 on the road. Dallas has given up 19 power-play goals, killing 84.3% of opponent chances.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brett Connolly leads the Panthers with 14 goals and has totaled 22 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 20 total assists and has recorded 28 points. Alexander Radulov has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES

Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Stars: None listed.