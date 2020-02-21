TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Dallas Mavericks (33-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (24-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Orlando Magic. Doncic currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 28.9 points per game.

The Magic have gone 15-13 in home games. Orlando averages 44.5 rebounds per game and is 19-7 when winning the rebound battle.

The Mavericks are 18-8 on the road. Dallas ranks fourth in the league with 47 rebounds per game. Doncic paces the Mavericks with 9.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 107-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 6. Doncic led Dallas with 27 points, and Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nikola Vucevic has averaged 19 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Magic. Markelle Fultz is shooting 49.4 percent and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Doncic leads the Mavericks with 9.6 rebounds and averages 28.9 points. Jalen Brunson is shooting 47.8 percent and has averaged 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES

Magic: 3-7, averaging 103.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Mohamed Bamba: day to day (illness), D.J. Augustin: out (knee).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles).