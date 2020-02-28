TV: FOX Sports Sun

Dallas Mavericks (36-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (36-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Miami. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 28.7 points per game.

The Heat are 23-4 in home games. Miami ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 36.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.9.

The Mavericks are 20-9 in road games. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 116.6 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 122-118 in the last matchup on Dec. 14. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 27 points, and Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.5 rebounds and averages 16.2 points. Goran Dragic has averaged 17.9 points and added 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 8.7 assists while scoring 28.7 points per game. Hardaway Jr. has averaged 21.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.0 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES

Heat: 3-7, averaging 116.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 117.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Heat: Meyers Leonard: out (ankle), Kyle Alexander: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (right ankle).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Jalen Brunson: out (shoulder).