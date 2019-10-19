Preview: Lightning back at home as surging Avalanche pay a visit
TV: FOX Sports Sun
TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche (6-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-1, third in the Atlantic Division)
Tampa Bay hosts Colorado after the Lightning took down Boston 4-3 in a shootout.
Tampa Bay finished 62-16-4 overall a season ago while going 32-7-2 at home. Goalies for the Lightning recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .916 save percentage.
Colorado finished 38-30-14 overall and 17-16-8 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche averaged 3.2 goals on 32.6 shots per game last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Lightning Injuries: None listed.
Avalanche Injuries: Ian Cole: out (lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (lower body).
