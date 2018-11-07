Undefeated UCF stays at No. 12 in College Football Playoff rankings; 3-loss Florida falls to No. 15

Michigan moved into the fourth spot of the College Football Playoff rankings, behind Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame. Georgia was next at five, followed by Oklahoma. The 8-0 UCF Knights, who beat Temple on Saturday for their 21st straight win, stood pat at No. 12 in rankings. The Florida Gators fell from No. 11 to No. 15 after getting blown out at home by Missouri to drop their record to 6-3. The playoff picture cleared up after a weekend where several contenders asserted themselves. The top-four teams in the final rankings on Dec. 2 will play in the national semifinals. The Crimson Tide easily dispatched LSU from the top four, beating the Tigers 29-0. LSU, though, only dropped to No. 7 after its second loss, ahead of Washington State, West Virginia and Ohio State — all with only one loss. Unbeaten Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 3 and Michigan jumped a spot after a 42-7 victory against Penn State.